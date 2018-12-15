Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search