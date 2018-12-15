Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 223 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 7,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
7000 $
Price in auction currency 7000 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 8, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2007
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

