Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 41,100. Bidding took place February 2, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (12)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (5)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (4)
- Rare Coins (9)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 73 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search