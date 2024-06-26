Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 41,100. Bidding took place February 2, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
171 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 73 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

