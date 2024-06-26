5 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 136 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 41,100. Bidding took place February 2, 2018.

