5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place November 10, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1)