Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1133 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1117 $
Price in auction currency 959 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
858 $
Price in auction currency 723 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 1, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 26, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 27, 2016
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1766 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
