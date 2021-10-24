Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1133 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 4,250. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (6)
- New York Sale (2)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1117 $
Price in auction currency 959 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 1, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 26, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 27, 2016
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search