Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3582 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
