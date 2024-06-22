5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

