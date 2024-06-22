Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
3582 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
3600 $
Price in auction currency 3600 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 23, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 16, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 16, 2018
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1764 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search