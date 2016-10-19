Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 32,7 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2037 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
