5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2037 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

