Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 32,7 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2037 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place October 19, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

