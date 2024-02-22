Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the RND auction for RUB 725,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6976 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7742 $
Price in auction currency 725000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Haljak coin auction - March 19, 2016
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date March 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

