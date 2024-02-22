Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the RND auction for RUB 725,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) VF (2)