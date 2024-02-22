Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight null g
- Diameter 23 - 24 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the RND auction for RUB 725,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2023.
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
6976 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
7742 $
Price in auction currency 725000 RUB
