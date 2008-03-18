Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition XF (1)