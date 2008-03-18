Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 23 - 24 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 18, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 18, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

