Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1401 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place April 16, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search