Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 530 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,200. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Marciniak (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WCN (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1996 $
Price in auction currency 8000 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
3428 $
Price in auction currency 3200 CHF
Seller WCN
Date December 3, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1780 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks
Category
Year
Search