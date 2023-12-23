Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4644 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,939. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (8)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1780 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search