Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

