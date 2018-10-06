Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2771 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,750. Bidding took place February 9, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CNG (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS61
Selling price
1950 $
Price in auction currency 1950 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
1100 $
Price in auction currency 1100 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 11, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
