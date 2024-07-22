Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29372 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 10, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

