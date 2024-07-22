Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29372 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 900 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
