Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2614 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (7)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Search