2 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2614 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 2,000. Bidding took place September 25, 2016.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
