Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 250 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,450. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
2231 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
4450 $
Price in auction currency 4450 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search