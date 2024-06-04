Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5050 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 7, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (6)
- BAC (15)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (2)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (3)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 600 NOK
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search