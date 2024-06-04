Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (79) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5050 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 7, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 600 NOK
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage Eur - November 18, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 16, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
