Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

