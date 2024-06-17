Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 13 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
