Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24899 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
3055 $
Price in auction currency 3055 USD
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
