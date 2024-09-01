Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24899 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,055. Bidding took place January 5, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2520 $
Price in auction currency 2520 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
3055 $
Price in auction currency 3055 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

