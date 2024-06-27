2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 17, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (17) XF (29) VF (15) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF20 (2) BN (7) Service NGC (3) CGC (1) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (12)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

iBelgica (1)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (3)

Künker (3)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (5)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Nomisma (1)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)