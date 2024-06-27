Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 17, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
