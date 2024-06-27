Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Nomisma Spa auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place June 17, 2022.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
229 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition AU50 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coinhouse - February 11, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - December 6, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

