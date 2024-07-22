Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,950. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
