Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (87) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1390 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,950. Bidding took place August 5, 2014.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (5)
  • Empire (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Via (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - July 27, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date July 27, 2022
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1774 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
