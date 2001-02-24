Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 575. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CNG - September 26, 2017
Seller CNG
Date September 26, 2017
Condition MS64 RB ANACS
Selling price
575 $
Price in auction currency 575 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 201 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1772 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search