2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 910 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 575. Bidding took place September 26, 2017.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service ANACS (1) NGC (2)