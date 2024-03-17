Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 450. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (6)
- Coins and Medals (3)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Imperial Coin (8)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (6)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
