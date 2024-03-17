Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Universum Coins GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 450. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (6)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2100 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Inasta - December 3, 2018
Seller Inasta
Date December 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 5, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 5, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

