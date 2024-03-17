2 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 422 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 450. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (12) VF (14) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) F15 (1) Service PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (6)

Coins and Medals (3)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Inasta (1)

Katz (6)

Rare Coins (3)

Rauch (2)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Wójcicki (1)