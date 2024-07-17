Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

