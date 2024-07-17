Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 17 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (15)
- Baldwin's (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (2)
- MS67 (9)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 50 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search