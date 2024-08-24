Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 322 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search