Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 335. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (11)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4703 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rhenumis - May 28, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1770 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search