Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1498 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 335. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 4703 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2700 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
