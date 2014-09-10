2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31552 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,880. Bidding took place September 3, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RD (1) Service NGC (1)