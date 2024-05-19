Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2010.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 61 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Schulman - June 21, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date June 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

