Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1769
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
