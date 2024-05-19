2 Kopeks 1769 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1769 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 77 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 11, 2010.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (21) XF (21) VF (50) F (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (4) VF30 (4) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) F12 (1) BN (22) Service NGC (10) ННР (3) RNGA (2) CGC (1) PCGS (4)

