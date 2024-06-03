Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5142 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

