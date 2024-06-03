Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 244 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
5142 $
Price in auction currency 460000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
