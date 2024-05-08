Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1768
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
