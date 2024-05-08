2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (15) XF (17) VF (18) F (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (5) AU53 (6) AU50 (4) XF45 (4) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (13) Service NGC (9) PCGS (4) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Katz (13)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

MS67 (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (6)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WCN (2)

Wójcicki (1)