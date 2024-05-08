Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: { "ru": "Pesek Auctions" }

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 334 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
128 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1768 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1768 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

