2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (6) F (2) VG (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) F15 (1) VG10 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)