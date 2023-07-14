Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1804 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 94 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VG10 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - April 16, 2010
Seller Empire
Date April 16, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

