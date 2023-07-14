Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1766 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
1804 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 94 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VG10 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
