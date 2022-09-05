2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) RD (1) RB (2) BN (6) Service NGC (5) RNGA (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

AURORA (2)

Felzmann (2)

Heritage (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

New York Sale (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (1)