2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
******
