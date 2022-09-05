Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33128 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
4560 $
Price in auction currency 4560 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Felzmann - September 5, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date September 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Felzmann - May 2, 2022
Seller Felzmann
Date May 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 14, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 14, 2017
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1764 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search