Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3230 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1)