Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3230 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place April 26, 2024.

  Alexander (1)
  Busso Peus (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
5901 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1764 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

