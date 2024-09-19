Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 725. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

