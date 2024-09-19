Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 15 Kopeks 1764 "Portrait on the obverse". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Adolph Hess & Bank Leu auction for CHF 725. Bidding took place November 6, 1968.

