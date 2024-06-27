Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (402)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1781 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4645 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,878. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (35)
  • Ars Time (1)
  • AURORA (33)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Berk (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (12)
  • GGN (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (21)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (23)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (33)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (24)
  • MS67 (12)
  • MUNZE (8)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (8)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numisbalt (20)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Rare Coins (43)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (23)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
139 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 21600 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - March 1, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1781 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

