Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1781 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1781
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (402)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1781 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4645 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,878. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (35)
- Ars Time (1)
- AURORA (33)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Berk (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (9)
- Coins.ee (7)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (12)
- GGN (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (21)
- Herrero (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (23)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Katz (33)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (24)
- MS67 (12)
- MUNZE (8)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (4)
- NIKO (8)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numisbalt (20)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (43)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (23)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (8)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (4)
- Teutoburger (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 21600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 20
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1781 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search