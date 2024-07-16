Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1780
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (301) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
