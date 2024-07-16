Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1780
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (301) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 14 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 240 CHF
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 10 Kopeks 1780 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1780 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

