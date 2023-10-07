Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3470 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

