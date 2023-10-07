Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 256 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3470 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 BN RNGA
Selling price
3500 $
Price in auction currency 3500 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search