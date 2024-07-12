Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1779
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4641 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (28)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (8)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (12)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (12)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (28)
  • Katz (18)
  • Künker (8)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • MS67 (11)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • New York Sale (7)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (5)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • Pruvost (1)
  • Rare Coins (34)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (18)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Busso Peus - April 26, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pruvost - April 20, 2024
Seller Pruvost
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Schulman - March 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1779 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search