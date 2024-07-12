Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1779 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1779
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (298) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4641 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 3,408. Bidding took place May 31, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (22)
- AURORA (28)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (8)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (12)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Heritage (12)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (28)
- Katz (18)
- Künker (8)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- MS67 (11)
- MUNZE (4)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (7)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- NIKO (5)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (16)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rare Coins (34)
- Rauch (2)
- RND (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (18)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1779 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search