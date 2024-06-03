Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1778
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
6148 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
4392 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search