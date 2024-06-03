Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1778
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
6148 $
Price in auction currency 550000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
4392 $
Price in auction currency 320000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CNG - January 9, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - September 25, 1998
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 25, 1998
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

