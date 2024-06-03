10 Kopeks 1778 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1778 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place November 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) RD (7) Service NGC (7)