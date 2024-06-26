10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1935 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

