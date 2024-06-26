Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (255) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1935 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 1350 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Artemide Aste - June 2, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

