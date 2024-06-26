Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1777 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1777
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1777 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1935 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
