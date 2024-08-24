Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 320. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CNG - April 19, 2016
Seller CNG
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

