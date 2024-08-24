10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 525 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 320. Bidding took place April 19, 2016.

Сondition VF (2)