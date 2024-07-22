Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1776
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2378 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Al Sur del Mundo (1)
  • Alexander (25)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (8)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (19)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (13)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (6)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (16)
  • Rare Coins (40)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 17250 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - June 7, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1776 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search