Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1776 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1776
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (241) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2378 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
196 $
Price in auction currency 17250 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1776 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
