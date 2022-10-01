Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- CNG (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
9966 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
4803 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
