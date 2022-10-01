10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) AU55 (1) RD (4) BN (3) Service NGC (5)