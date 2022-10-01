Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
9966 $
Price in auction currency 600000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
4803 $
Price in auction currency 350000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CNG - January 9, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2019
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 BN
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Monnaies d'Antan - November 25, 2011
Seller Monnaies d'Antan
Date November 25, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1775 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search