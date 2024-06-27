Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,100. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
