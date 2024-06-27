Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1775
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,100. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
366 $
Price in auction currency 32000 RUB
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
