10 Kopeks 1775 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1775 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 352 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,100. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (51) AU (68) XF (67) VF (42) F (2) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS63 (6) MS62 (24) MS61 (5) MS60 (5) AU58 (9) AU55 (16) AU53 (7) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (10) VF35 (5) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (1) BN (46) Service RNGA (7) NGC (28) ННР (9) PCGS (13) CGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (16)

Auction World (3)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (24)

Bolaffi (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (9)

Coins.ee (3)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (5)

Felzmann (2)

GGN (2)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Heritage (9)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (2)

Holmasto (1)

iBelgica (1)

Imperial Coin (18)

iNumis (1)

Katz (18)

Kroha (1)

Künker (19)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (6)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (23)

Rare Coins (30)

Rauch (5)

Rhenumis (1)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (11)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (3)

Soler y Llach (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)

Знак (1)