Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1774
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
