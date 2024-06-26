Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1774
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (231) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
829 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
