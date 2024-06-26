10 Kopeks 1774 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1774 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1861 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (79) XF (60) VF (42) F (1) VG (1) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (14) MS61 (2) MS60 (4) AU58 (23) AU55 (20) AU53 (13) AU50 (4) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (10) VF30 (3) VF25 (3) VF20 (2) DETAILS (3) BN (47) Service RNGA (14) NGC (29) PCGS (13) ННР (6) CGC (1) NGS (1) ANACS (1)

