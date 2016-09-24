Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
