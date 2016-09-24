Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 349 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 7,500. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS64
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
6500 $
Price in auction currency 6500 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1773 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search