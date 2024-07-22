Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1773
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 156 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
