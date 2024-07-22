10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (25) XF (35) VF (23) F (2) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (4) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (5) XF40 (4) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) F15 (1) BN (8) Service ННР (1) NGC (4) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Alexander (11)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)

AURORA (10)

BAC (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Empire (6)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (9)

Künker (3)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (2)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

SINCONA (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (2)

Via (4)

Знак (1)