Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1773
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (100) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1351 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place March 13, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
167 $
Price in auction currency 156 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Myntauktioner i Sverige AB - May 21, 2023
Seller Myntauktioner i Sverige AB
Date May 21, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 1, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Via - December 16, 2022
Seller Via
Date December 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - November 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date November 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1773 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1773 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

