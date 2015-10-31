Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - April 10, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date April 10, 2017
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 2585 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1772 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search