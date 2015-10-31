Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 383 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place October 31, 2015.
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
