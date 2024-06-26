Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7427 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 14250 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18248 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction CNG - September 13, 2023
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 27, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

