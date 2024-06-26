Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1772 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1772
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1772 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7427 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 14250 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 18248 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF20 BN NGC
Selling price
******
