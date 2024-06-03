Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1771
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 116 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - August 12, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - March 18, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date March 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - December 10, 2019
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

