Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1771
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (4)
- MUNZE (4)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 116 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS62 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search