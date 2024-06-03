10 Kopeks 1771 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1771 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 32,000. Bidding took place February 21, 2014.

