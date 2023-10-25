Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7425 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
1425 $
Price in auction currency 100792 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS67 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
