10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7425 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (11) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) BN (7) Service ННР (2) RNGA (2) PCGS (1)