Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7425 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
1425 $
Price in auction currency 100792 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - January 13, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date January 13, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS67 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 24, 2001
Seller Heritage
Date February 24, 2001
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2000
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

