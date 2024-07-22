Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 8850 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

