Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1770 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1770
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (129) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1396 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 8850 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1770 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
